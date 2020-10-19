Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Christopher Jackson, Sasha Hutchings, Yo-Yo Ma and More Come Together for 'Variations on America - Our Land 2020'

This project celebrates the U.S and encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote.

Oct. 19, 2020  

Christopher Jackson, Jacqueline Bolier, Crystal Monee Hall, Gaby Moreno, Sasha Hutchings and many more have come together for an artistic collaboration, expressing what our country means to them and encouraging people to get out and vote.

"This new collaboration, "Variations on America - Our Land 2020", was born out of artists working together during this challenging moment to voice what "this land" means to each of them. Their voices and movements are woven together into the musical tapestry of this film, celebrating this great nation, and encouraging all people to exercise their right to vote."

Original Musical Concept by
Kurt Crowley

Director
Carlos E. Gonzalez

Music Director
Kurt Crowley

Choreographer and Artistic Collaborator
John Heginbotham

Musical Artists
Jacqueline Bolier - Soprano
Kurt Crowley - Piano
Johnny Gandelsman - Violin
Crystal Monee Hall - Singer
Christopher Jackson - Singer
Yo-Yo Ma - Cello
Jeffery Miller - Trombone
Gaby Moreno - Singer
Kaila Mullady - Beatbox
Felton Offard - Guitars
Sherisse Rogers - Bass
Chris Thile - Singer/Mandolin

Performers
Lil Buck
Carlos E. Gonzalez
Savannah Green
Gabrielle Hamilton
Sasha Hutchings
Carla Körbes
John McGinty
Ron Myles
Mykel Nairne
Maile Okamura
Ai Shimatsu
Amber Star Merkens

Young Artists
Beatriz
Emily
Julius
Kelly
Mimi
Rafael
Raiya

Jookin Choreography
Lil Buck
Ron Myles

Editor
Adolfo Mena Cejas

Mixer
Gabe Witcher

Videographers
Adolfo Mena Cejas
Nao Campbell
Patrick Fraser
Carlos E. Gonzalez
Lana Mack

Color Correction
Javier Perez Avila

Musical Arrangements
Kurt Crowley
Crystal Monee Hall
Christopher Jackson
Sam McKelton
Jeffery Miller
Gaby Moreno
Kaila Mullady
Chris Thile

This Land Is Your Land
Written by Woody Guthrie
Published by TRO - Ludlow Music, Inc./Woody Guthrie Publications, Inc.

"Steal Away"
Traditional

Special Thanks to
Sebastian Aymanns
Enrico DeTrizio
Patrick Fraser
Adonis Zamora Garzón
Jeffrey Guimond
Maie Lee Jones
Carvens Lissaint
Sam McKelton
Rick Rubin
Queen City Ballet
Grandstreet Theatre


