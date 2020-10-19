VIDEO: Christopher Jackson, Sasha Hutchings, Yo-Yo Ma and More Come Together for 'Variations on America - Our Land 2020'

This project celebrates the U.S and encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote.

Christopher Jackson, Jacqueline Bolier, Crystal Monee Hall, Gaby Moreno, Sasha Hutchings and many more have come together for an artistic collaboration, expressing what our country means to them and encouraging people to get out and vote.

"This new collaboration, "Variations on America - Our Land 2020", was born out of artists working together during this challenging moment to voice what "this land" means to each of them. Their voices and movements are woven together into the musical tapestry of this film, celebrating this great nation, and encouraging all people to exercise their right to vote."

Watch the video below!

Original Musical Concept by

Kurt Crowley

Director

Carlos E. Gonzalez

Music Director

Kurt Crowley

Choreographer and Artistic Collaborator

John Heginbotham

Musical Artists

Jacqueline Bolier - Soprano

Kurt Crowley - Piano

Johnny Gandelsman - Violin

Crystal Monee Hall - Singer

Christopher Jackson - Singer

Yo-Yo Ma - Cello

Jeffery Miller - Trombone

Gaby Moreno - Singer

Kaila Mullady - Beatbox

Felton Offard - Guitars

Sherisse Rogers - Bass

Chris Thile - Singer/Mandolin

Performers

Lil Buck

Carlos E. Gonzalez

Savannah Green

Gabrielle Hamilton

Sasha Hutchings

Carla Körbes

John McGinty

Ron Myles

Mykel Nairne

Maile Okamura

Ai Shimatsu

Amber Star Merkens

Young Artists

Beatriz

Emily

Julius

Kelly

Mimi

Rafael

Raiya

Jookin Choreography

Lil Buck

Ron Myles

Editor

Adolfo Mena Cejas

Mixer

Gabe Witcher

Videographers

Adolfo Mena Cejas

Nao Campbell

Patrick Fraser

Carlos E. Gonzalez

Lana Mack

Color Correction

Javier Perez Avila

Musical Arrangements

Kurt Crowley

Crystal Monee Hall

Christopher Jackson

Sam McKelton

Jeffery Miller

Gaby Moreno

Kaila Mullady

Chris Thile

This Land Is Your Land

Written by Woody Guthrie

Published by TRO - Ludlow Music, Inc./Woody Guthrie Publications, Inc.

"Steal Away"

Traditional

Special Thanks to

Sebastian Aymanns

Enrico DeTrizio

Patrick Fraser

Adonis Zamora Garzón

Jeffrey Guimond

Maie Lee Jones

Carvens Lissaint

Sam McKelton

Rick Rubin

Queen City Ballet

Grandstreet Theatre

