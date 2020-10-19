VIDEO: Christopher Jackson, Sasha Hutchings, Yo-Yo Ma and More Come Together for 'Variations on America - Our Land 2020'
This project celebrates the U.S and encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote.
Christopher Jackson, Jacqueline Bolier, Crystal Monee Hall, Gaby Moreno, Sasha Hutchings and many more have come together for an artistic collaboration, expressing what our country means to them and encouraging people to get out and vote.
"This new collaboration, "Variations on America - Our Land 2020", was born out of artists working together during this challenging moment to voice what "this land" means to each of them. Their voices and movements are woven together into the musical tapestry of this film, celebrating this great nation, and encouraging all people to exercise their right to vote."
Watch the video below!
Original Musical Concept by
Kurt Crowley
Director
Carlos E. Gonzalez
Music Director
Kurt Crowley
Choreographer and Artistic Collaborator
John Heginbotham
Musical Artists
Jacqueline Bolier - Soprano
Kurt Crowley - Piano
Johnny Gandelsman - Violin
Crystal Monee Hall - Singer
Christopher Jackson - Singer
Yo-Yo Ma - Cello
Jeffery Miller - Trombone
Gaby Moreno - Singer
Kaila Mullady - Beatbox
Felton Offard - Guitars
Sherisse Rogers - Bass
Chris Thile - Singer/Mandolin
Performers
Lil Buck
Carlos E. Gonzalez
Savannah Green
Gabrielle Hamilton
Sasha Hutchings
Carla Körbes
John McGinty
Ron Myles
Mykel Nairne
Maile Okamura
Ai Shimatsu
Amber Star Merkens
Young Artists
Beatriz
Emily
Julius
Kelly
Mimi
Rafael
Raiya
Jookin Choreography
Lil Buck
Ron Myles
Editor
Adolfo Mena Cejas
Mixer
Gabe Witcher
Videographers
Adolfo Mena Cejas
Nao Campbell
Patrick Fraser
Carlos E. Gonzalez
Lana Mack
Color Correction
Javier Perez Avila
Musical Arrangements
Kurt Crowley
Crystal Monee Hall
Christopher Jackson
Sam McKelton
Jeffery Miller
Gaby Moreno
Kaila Mullady
Chris Thile
This Land Is Your Land
Written by Woody Guthrie
Published by TRO - Ludlow Music, Inc./Woody Guthrie Publications, Inc.
"Steal Away"
Traditional
Special Thanks to
Sebastian Aymanns
Enrico DeTrizio
Patrick Fraser
Adonis Zamora Garzón
Jeffrey Guimond
Maie Lee Jones
Carvens Lissaint
Sam McKelton
Rick Rubin
Queen City Ballet
Grandstreet Theatre
