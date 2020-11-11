VIDEO: Christine Baranski Says Dolly Parton Plays a 'Sexy Foxy Angel' in CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE

The film premieres November 22nd on Netflix.

Christine Baranski and Dolly Parton spoke to PEOPLE Magazine about their upcoming holiday musical, "Christmas on the Square." The film premieres November 22nd on Netflix.

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town's Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts. Starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on THE SQUARE is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix. Executive Producers include Sam Haskell, writer Maria Schlatter, Debbie Allen, and Dolly Parton.

Nine-time Grammy winner Dolly Parton will play "ANGEL."

A funny, strong, loving and "in charge" Angel, made of blonde hair, white chiffon, light, and love. Angel enters Regina Fuller's life to help her find forgiveness, the truth and ultimately happiness.

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight; Mamma Mia!) will play "REGINA FULLER."

A force of nature and owner of the town of Fullerville, where the story's set. Regina's an embittered scrooge, who is shown by Angel, the truth of her past, which leads her on a path to redemption.

