VIDEO: Chelsea Lee Williams Discusses Being an Understudy in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Girl From the North Country's Chelsea Lee Williams spoke with WLNY about what it is like being an Understudy on Broadway.

Williams understudies three characters in the show and is also in the ensemble.

Watch below!

Girl from the North Country will play its final performance at The Belasco Theatre on January 23, 2022, following 31 previews and 117 regular performances. Girl from the North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later due to New York's COVID restrictions. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021. The production is in advanced conversations with the Shubert Organization to open again in the spring.