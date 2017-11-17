VIDEO: Check Out the Official Music Video for Laura Osnes' 'Christmas, Will You Stay?'

A new music video has been released for Christmas, Will You Stay? featuring vocals by TONY Award Nominee, Laura Osnes (Broadway:Bandstand, Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde, South Pacific).

The track was released last year, worldwide, on Michael Mott's independent record label, Motta Music. Just a few months ago, Director, Christopher Meek, expressed interest in shooting a music video to this song. Check it out below!

Osnes just concluded her run in the Tony Award-winning musical Bandstand (Drama Desk, Drama League nominations). Other Broadway: Cinderella in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Astaire nominations), Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), after creating the role at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse(San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award), Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations), Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease.

Related Articles