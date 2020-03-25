VIDEO: Check Out the New Episode Of Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW - VIRTUAL EDITION

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of the fifth episode featuring special guests Swayam Bhatia (Disney+'s Mighty Ducks, Really Rosie, Succession), Ava Ulloa (Matilda, HBO's The Affair), and Brody Bett (National Tours of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Finding Neverland).

You can watch the video here:

The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin is working with other Broadway kids in his virtual cabaret to showcase their talents and support the entertainment industry by raising funds for The Actors Fund. Turchin says, "Every little bit helps to keep our industry going, and it's so important to support The Actors Fund so we can all get through this together."

Special Guest Ava Ulloa echoes Turchin's sentiments: "I wanted to participate in the Virtual Early Night show because I want our friends in the Broadway community to know we are all in this together and we support them. I hope my song will bring a smile to someone's face and get them to support The Actors Fund."

Joshua Turchin was rehearsing for the upcoming off Broadway Show Trevor when rehearsals were put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, Swayam Bhatia had just completed shooting the first episode of the Mighty Ducks reboot on Disney Plus. Turchin feels that "by continuing to perform, even if it's via a different media, we can do what we love and make a difference." Swayam agrees, "As young artists, we have to do all we can to keep our community together. Let's use the power of social media to bring more awareness for the better and keep training. Let's keep entertaining and making more smiles on faces."

At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.





