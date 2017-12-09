VIDEO: Chaz Wolcott Choreographs 'Gonna Build a Mountain' For Gypsy of the Year 2017

At the 29th Annual Gypsy of the year Competition, Chaz Wolcott directed and choreographed a special uplifting number set to Sammy Davis Jr.'s version of "Gonna Build a Mountain." The piece showed the irresistible and infectious power of one passionate actor's efforts (Tony D'Alelio) in making a difference with Broadway Cares.

Check out the video below!

The indomitable and generous spirit of the theatre community - those onstage, backstage and in the audience - shined brightly as the 29th annual Gypsy of the Year competition celebrated six weeks of fundraising work of 56 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Gypsy of the Year (#GypsyOfTheYear), which was held December 4 and 5, 2017, raised a record-breaking $5,609,211 for Broadway Cares.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS unites theatre artists with theatre lovers to help those in need. Broadway Cares helps men, women and children across the country and across the street receive life saving medications, healthcare, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awards grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states and is the largest single financial supporter of the social service programs of The Actors Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts. Broadway Cares hosts two six-week-long fundraising campaigns in theatres across the country every year, one leading up to the Easter Bonnet Competition in April and the other leading up to the Gypsy of the Year competition in December. Broadway Cares also produces annual fundraising events in New York City, including Broadway Backwards, Broadway Bares and the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.

Related Articles