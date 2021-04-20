Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones Says She's Eager to Return to Broadway

Zeta-Jones won an Oscar for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in the screen adaptation of Chicago.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about working with Michael Sheen on "Prodigal Son," her future in theatre, and reminisces on working with Seth Meyers when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

"When those lights went out, they really went out. Pitch black," she said. "So, I can't wait just as a theatergoer and lover, but also as a performer - I can't wait."

Watch the clip from "Late Night" below!

Zeta-Jones won an Oscar for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in the screen adaptation of Chicago. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe and took home the Critics' Choice Award, a SAG Award, and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for that role.

She won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

Additional feature credits include Ocean's 12, the Coen Brothers' Intolerable Cruelty, Steven Soderbergh's Traffic, Entrapment, and The Mask of Zorro.

