VIDEO: Catching Up with the Stars of THE PROM National Tour- Kaden Kearney & Patrick Wetzel!

The Prom is coming to a city near you and you won't need formal attire to attend. The hilarious hit Broadway musical comedy, will officially launch its national tour from Cleveland's Playhouse Square on November 2, followed by a multi-season tour that will visit more than 20 cities in the 2021-22 season.

Ahead of the launch, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge spoke to two of the show's stars, Kaden Kearney (they/them), who plays Emma and Patrick Wetzel (he/him), who plays Barry.

"I saw The Prom on Broadway when I was doing my New York showcase for grad school," said Kaden. "It hit me in all of the feel-good spots. If I had seen this musical when I was in high school it would have changed my life, as a queer person. The fact that we get to bring it to places where people might not have access to New York City- that and being able to do the show for my own selfish reasons... is incredible!"

Wetzel agreed that The Prom has the power to spread positivity. "It's such a heart-filled show. There is so much joy and lessons to be learned and growing to be talked about. It feels so good to do it and be able to show it to everyone around the country," he said.

Watch below as both chat more about getting the show ready for audiences across America.