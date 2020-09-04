VIDEO: Casts of Broadway Workshop/ Project Broadway's CHICAGO Present 'All That Jazz'
The casts of Chicago: High School Edition at Broadway Workshop/Project Broadway featured Abigail Arkin, Abigail Reihl, Abbie Anderson, Adrien Braun and more.
Due to COVID-19 Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway were not able to present their 2020 Main Stage Production of CHICAGO: High School Edition. The two casts of CHICAGO recorded All That Jazz remotely during the summer of 2020 for this final video celebration of the rehearsal process and the incredible unseen performances in this historic Broadway musical.
Watch below!
For the past 13 years, Broadway Workshop, along with Project Broadway has been presenting the highest level of youth programming available anywhere in the world. The Main Stage program has been a platform for hundreds of Broadway kids to keep working through their teen years. Their 2020 Main Stage production of Chicago: High School Edition was about to begin tech rehearsals at the Riverside Theater in Manhattan when COVID-19 forced them to cancel the production.
The casts of Chicago: High School Edition at Broadway Workshop/Project Broadway Featured: Abigail Arkin, Abigail Reihl, Abbie Anderson, Adrien Braun, Anakeesta Ironwood, Angelina Cerami, Aria Odendaal, Arwen-Vira Marsh, Bella Retter, Bella Savastano, Brianna Paradiso, Cameron Barr-Kotzen, Charlotte Compo, Devin Eichel, Devon Elizabeth Fruscione, Emily Wiseman, Ethan Girtz, Evan Ozer, Graham Routhier, Hannah Beemer, Hayden Gelman, Isabel Gonzalez, Julianna Pitera, Kaitlyn Pohly, Kate Louissaint, Katie Kallay, Kayla Goins, Kristina Yim, Liesl Landegger, Lily Bucko, Lucas Schultz, Lucy Lewis, Luke Surretsky, Macy McGrail, Madison Smith, Mareau Hall, Michael Luciano, Momo Burns-Min, Nic Chang, Presley Wilson, Ryan Jaramillo, Scott Weinstein, Shai Vaknine, SonjaRose Bogolubov, Sophie Morvillo, Soren Schwerner and Steven Wagner
With a creative team including: Director - Marc Tumminelli, Choreographer - Casey Leigh Thompson ,Music Director - Luke Williams ,Stage Manager - Sarah Glugatch,
Produced by Broadway Workshop in Association with Project Broadway .
Video created by Emily Rozek and Steve Hogle
More info at BroadwayWorkshop.com & ProjectBroadway.org
