VIDEO: Bryan Batt Pokes at Kardashians, Trump, Weinstein and More with New Lyrics to 'Anything Goes'

Bryan Batt performed at the 17th Annual 'Les Girls' on October 15, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif., and treated the audience to an updated version of the classic "Anything Goes," complete with nods to the Kardashians, Trump, and Harvey Weinstein.

Watch his rendition by clicking below and scroll down for the full lyrics!

TIMES HAVE CHANGED.

PORTER'S DITTY WAS ONCE RISQUÉ

BUT IF PORTER COULD SEE TODAY

AND DECORUM'S COMPLETE DECAY,

HE WOULD SAY,

"THOUGH THE THIRTIES WERE HOT AS HELL,

EVERYTHING THAT WENT THEN STILL GOES . . .

AND A WHOLE LOT ELSE AS WELL!"

WHEN GAYS CAN WED AND JAWS AREN'T DROPPING

WHEN BARNEY AND BEN GO SHOPPING

FOR BABY CLOTHES,

ANYTHING GOES!

WHEN DAMES AS DIM AS KIM KARDASHIAN

TRIUMPH BY ACTING TRASHY IN

TAWDRY SHOWS,

ANYTHING GOES!

THE SMUT YOU CAN GET TODAY

ON THE NET TODAY,

STRAIGHT OR GAY TODAY,

AND ALL DAY TODAY,

'CAUSE BURLESQUE TODAY

IS ON YOUR DESK TODAY,

WHERE NOBODY CAN OPPOSE.

WHEN GIRLS OF TEN ARE ADOLESCING

AND PROVING THE FACT BY DRESSING

LIKE TINY HO'S,

ANYTHING GOES!

WHEN GRANDMA'S FACE IS PULLED SO TIGHTLY

SHE LOOKS LIKE A KEIRA KNIGHTLEY

WHOSE EYES WON'T CLOSE,

ANYTHING GOES!

WHEN AUTHORS FEEL BEREFT AND BITTER

'CAUSE TWITTER WILL SOON OBLITERATE

ENGLISH PROSE,

ANYTHING GOES.

WE'RE TETHERED LIKE DRONES TODAY

TO OUR PHONES TODAY,

AS WE TAP TODAY

AT EACH APP TODAY,

AND FRIENDS TEXT TO US

WHILE STANDING NEXT TO US

WITH THEIR SCREENS AGAINST THEIR NOSE

WHEN CARY GRANTS AND SPENCER TRACYS

HAVE TURNED INTO KEVIN SPACYS

AND RUSSELL CROWS

ANYTHING GOES

WHEN STARS CAN CHOSE TO KEEP THEIR GENDER

OR MARK IT "RETURN TO SENDER"

THEN CAITLYN SHOWS

ANYTHING GOES.

WHEN FACEBOOK HAS US ALL BELIEVING

EACH INSIGHT THAT WE'RE PERCEIVING

WE MUST DISCLOSE,

ANYTHING GOES.

ALL FOODS THAT ARE SWEET TODAY

WE CAN'T EAT TODAY,

AND NO WHEAT TODAY,

OR RED MEAT TODAY,

FOR A TREAT TODAY

I ATE A BEET TODAY

(BUT MY DERRIERE STILL GROWS!)

WHEN MEN OF GOD WHO PREACH WITH THUNDER

ARE LOOKING FOR FUN WITH UNDERAGE

ROMEOS,

ANYTHING GOES!

WHEN BUYING POT TAKES LESS BRAVADO

THAN BUYING AN AVOCADO

AT TRADER JOE'S,

ANYTHING GOES!

WHEN FOOTBALL STARS OF EVERY COLOR

ARE PRAYING THAT ROBERT MUELLER

WILL END THEIR WOES,

ANYTHING GOES!

THE PHONIES IN CHARGE TODAY

THEY LIVE LARGE TODAY,

AND BOOK JETS TODAY

FOR THEIR PETS TODAY,

AND THEN FRET TODAY

ABOUT THE DEBT TODAY

THAT PUERTO RICO OWES!

WHEN HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S NOT REFUTING

THAT WOMEN HAVE SEEN HIM SHOOTING

MUCH MORE THAN SHOWS,

ANYTHING GOES!

ANYTHING GOES!

