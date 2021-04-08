Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Bradley Gibson Tells Audition Stories & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

Listen as Gibson chats about The Lion King, A Bronx Tale, his new single, and more!

Apr. 8, 2021  

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their

Today's episode features Broadway Star, Bradley Gibson, who chats with Adrienne about A Bronx Tale, The Lion King, his first season on Power II: Ghost, and his new single and music video "Fool."

Bradley Gibson- a North Carolina native and Boston Conservatory alum, Bradley has appeared on Broadway in the OBC cast of ROCKY, A Bronx Tale, in addition to staring as Simba in Disney's The Lion King. Off Broadway credits include The School for Scandal, and Love's Labours Lost with the Public Theatre. On TV, Bradley can be seen in Mozart in the Jungle, Power Book II: GHOST, and the new CW drama Kung Fu. As a recording artist Brad has released two singles including his latest song "Fool", which was released in the fall of 2020.

VIDEO: Bradley Gibson Tells Audition Stories & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles
Tony- Nominated Composer Joe Iconis To Perform At Adelphi University Photo

Tony- Nominated Composer Joe Iconis To Perform At Adelphi University

VIDEO: Watch CURSED Benefit Concert for BC/EFA- Live at 7:30pm Photo

VIDEO: Watch CURSED Benefit Concert for BC/EFA- Live at 7:30pm

VIDEO: 2012 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Now Streaming Photo

VIDEO: 2012 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Now Streaming

VIDEO: Olivia Dei Cicchi and TUCKER to Join SOUP TROUPE ONLINE! Photo

VIDEO: Olivia Dei Cicchi and TUCKER to Join SOUP TROUPE ONLINE!


More Hot Stories For You