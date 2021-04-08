VIDEO: Bradley Gibson Tells Audition Stories & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their

Today's episode features Broadway Star, Bradley Gibson, who chats with Adrienne about A Bronx Tale, The Lion King, his first season on Power II: Ghost, and his new single and music video "Fool."

Bradley Gibson- a North Carolina native and Boston Conservatory alum, Bradley has appeared on Broadway in the OBC cast of ROCKY, A Bronx Tale, in addition to staring as Simba in Disney's The Lion King. Off Broadway credits include The School for Scandal, and Love's Labours Lost with the Public Theatre. On TV, Bradley can be seen in Mozart in the Jungle, Power Book II: GHOST, and the new CW drama Kung Fu. As a recording artist Brad has released two singles including his latest song "Fool", which was released in the fall of 2020.