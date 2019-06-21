VIDEO: Billy Porter Among 2020 Walk of Fame Honorees, Watch the Full List Be Announced!

The full list of 2020 Walk of Fame honorees was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee today, according to Variety. Chosen from hundreds of nominees during a selection meeting in June, the newest inductees are all top performers in television, live theater, radio and film.

Among the honorees is Billy Porter, Tony-winning Broadway actor, who is now known for starring in the hit FX series, Pose.

Porter's portrayal of Pray Tell earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. In 2013, he won a Tony Award as well as a Drama Desk for his role of Lola in Kinky Boots. His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls.

Among the other honorees this year are, for film, Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, and Octavia Spencer; for television, Andy Cohen, Wendy Williams, Christina Applegate, and Terry Crews; for comedy, Dave Chappelle; and for music, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Alicia Keys, Billy Idol, and Tanya Tucker. The iconic superhero Batman himself was also selected as an honoree.

Read more on Variety, and watch the full list of honorees be announced in the video below!





