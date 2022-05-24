VIDEO: Billy Crystal Reveals Why He Prefers Broadway Opening Nights Over Film Premieres on LATE NIGHT

Billy Crystal sat down on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring on Broadway in the new musical adaption of Mr. Saturday Night.

Crystal spoke on how he had to sit through six hours of makeup every day before shooting the film, how the audiences have been receiving the show, and why he enjoys Broadway opening nights over film premieres.

"I prefer the Broadway thing because you've got to bring it. You know, with a movie premiere, if you're an actor you did it maybe the year before, maybe six months before. If you're a director then maybe you just finished it a couple months before and then you just watch it ... You have to bring it on Broadway and there's a lot of big people in the audience and word goes out fast if it didn't go well ... We had a phenomenal opening night," Crystal discussed.

Mr. Saturday Night is now playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch the complete interview below!

The musical also stars Randy Graff, Shoshana Bean, David Paymer, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzale), Mylinda Hull, Stephen DeRosa, Henry Gainza, Tari Kelly and Tatiana Wechsler.

Mr. Saturday Night was recently nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel), Best Actor in a Musical (Billy Crystal), Best Score (Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green), and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean).

Watch the new interview here: