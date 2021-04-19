VIDEO: Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth, MJ Rodriguez and More Tease Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Collection Launch

It was recently announced that designer Michael Kors will be shining a light on Broadway when he launches his 40th anniversary collection, for Fall/Winter 2021. The collection will launch via a multi-layered digital experience debuting across the brand's social and digital platforms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 9 AM (ET) and will feature a special introduction by Kors live from New York's theater district.

The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund, and Kors will also be making a personal donation to The Fund. Broadway theatres across Midtown are advertising for the event on their marquees, including the Shubert, Booth, Imperial, and Music Box.

Check out a teaser of the launch featuring Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth, MJ Rodriguez, Laura Benanti, Matt Bomer, Sutton Fostera, Jane Krakowski, Marisa Tomei and more!

Stay tuned to https://www.michaelkors.com/ for more information.