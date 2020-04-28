Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Benedict Cumberbatch Introduces the National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN, Streaming This Week

Article Pixel Apr. 28, 2020  

It was recently announced that The National Theatre will stream Danny Boyle's 2011 production of Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, as part of its National Theatre at Home initiative.

The production will stream this Thursday, April 30, at 7PM BST via The National Theatre's YouTube channel.

Cumberbatch recorded a special message for fans, ahead of the stream. Watch the video below!

National Theatre at Home launched in April in response to theatre and cinema closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first stream was the award-winning production of One Man Two Guvnors which received over 2.5 million views across the seven days it was available online.

VIDEO: Benedict Cumberbatch Introduces the National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN, Streaming This Week
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases 'A Spoonful of Clorox' MARY POPPINS Parody
  • VIDEO: Watch LES MISERABLES Casts Unite for an Epic 'One Day More'
  • VIDEO: Leslie Odom, Jr. Closes Out the NFL Draft With Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
  • VIDEO: WICKED Sends Heartfelt Tribute to Frontline Workers
  • VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek at Episode 11 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin Talks HOMELAND Series Finale on THE LATE SHOW