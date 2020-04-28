VIDEO: Benedict Cumberbatch Introduces the National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN, Streaming This Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

It was recently announced that The National Theatre will stream Danny Boyle's 2011 production of Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, as part of its National Theatre at Home initiative.

The production will stream this Thursday, April 30, at 7PM BST via The National Theatre's YouTube channel.

Cumberbatch recorded a special message for fans, ahead of the stream. Watch the video below!

National Theatre at Home launched in April in response to theatre and cinema closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first stream was the award-winning production of One Man Two Guvnors which received over 2.5 million views across the seven days it was available online.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You