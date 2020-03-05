VIDEO: Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev Talk Their New Movie RUN THIS TOWN

Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev were guests on Thursday, March 5's episode of E!'s POP OF THE MORNING to talk about their new film "Run This Town."

During the interview, the costars reveal Nina can rap at karaoke and the actors dish on Beyonce and Taylor Swift watching their projects.

Watch the interview below!

"Run This Town" follows Bram (Platt), a young newspaper intern who desperately wants to cover hard-hitting news but is stuck writing listicles; his fortunes suddenly change when he luckily finds some salacious information on ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford and is thrust into a hasty investigation that links him with two of the mayor's aides.

The film also stars Mena Massoud, Gil Bellows, SCOTT SPEEDMAN, Jennifer Ehle, and Damian Lewis. The film debuted at the SXSW Film Festival last year and will be released on March 6.

Hosted by Emmy-winning TV host and personality Lilliana Vazquez, Australian TV and entertainment reporter Scott Tweedie, and NFL SUPER BOWL Champion Victor Cruz, E!'s "Pop of the Morning" offers viewers an unfiltered, in-depth and irreverent look at the most talked about news stories of the day. "Pop of the Morning" airs weekdays at 11am ET/PT on E!.





