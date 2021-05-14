VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie on LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes his friend Ben Platt to Stage 56 and Ben is vaxxed up and ready to head back to New York City after spending quarantine in his Los Angeles childhood bedroom.

James asks Ben about his boyfriend, Noah, and how they're going to get a real shot at dating out in the real world.

After they discuss making the film adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen," Ben and James bounce around what show is going to bring Ben back on the live stage ("Amadeus" anyone??).

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Additionally, Platt performed his single "Imagine" on the late night show - watch the performance here.

Benjamin Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.



Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.