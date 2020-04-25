VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.
Watch the video below!
Saturday song #6- Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 25, 2020
I ♥i?? you @samsmith pic.twitter.com/MbxRzz6uNx
Ben Platt recently released an album, titled "Sing to Me Instead." He received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY.
His credits include roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt leads an all-star cast in the new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."
