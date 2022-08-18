Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sing Street
VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of SING STREET at the Huntington

The production will run August 26 - October 2.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Sing Street is playing at The Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA from August 26 to October 2, 2022. Check out an all new behind the scenes video below!

The new musical is based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again, Once), with a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus, Once), and music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) and Carney.

Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent on Broadway and at The Huntington) directs, and Tony Award winner & Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge on Broadway) choreographs.

The story is set in Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Eighteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress Raphina, a mysterious girl who catches Conor's eye. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.

The score features original songs such as "The Riddle of the Model" and "Drive It Like You Stole It," all played by the young actor-musicians of the ensemble, and references songs from iconic '80s bands such as Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, and The Cure.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play




