VIDEO: Barbra Streisand and Desmond Child Share 'Lady Liberty' as an Urgent Plea to Vote

Streisand shared: I recorded ‘Lady Liberty' in 2018, but the message seems more urgent now than ever.'

Oct. 31, 2020  
Today, just days before this year's critical U.S. Presidential election, Barbra Streisand and Desmond Child shared their new video for "Lady Liberty" in urgency:

Says Barbra Streisand, "I recorded 'Lady Liberty' in 2018, but the message seems more urgent now than ever. The key lyric, "The real danger lies in the sound of silence." So make your voice heard, please vote!"

Says Desmond Child, "When I wrote "Lady Liberty" for Barbra's album WALLS, I couldn't have predicted the situation we'd all find ourselves in 2020. I share this video with Barbra as a reminder that we need to 'raise our voices even louder' and vote!"

Desmond Child co-produced "Lady Liberty" with Barbra Streisand on her album WALLS - please see below for a "Behind The Song" video featuring both Barbra and Desmond.

Full lyrics below:

LADY LIBERTY

Words & Music by Desmond Child

Lift your lamp of hope a little higher
Burn that flame of freedom just a little brighter, please
For all the world to see and still believe... oh

Lady Liberty
Show us how to stand and feel a little prouder
As the anthem plays let's sing
And raise our voices even louder
Since the real danger lies in the sound of silence

Lady Liberty
I see you rise above the crashing waves
Bearing witness to our darkest days
Like that terrible September
When we stopped and cried together... remember

Lady Liberty
Give me your tired and your poor
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore
Send these, the homeless, the tempest-tossed to me... to me

So lift your lamp and lead us through the golden door
Tell the whole damn universe

There's a room for all of us and more forever...

Lady Liberty, my country 'tis of thee
Lady Liberty, for all the world to see
Please... Lady Liberty

Photo credit: Jay Landers


