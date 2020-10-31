VIDEO: Barbra Streisand and Desmond Child Share 'Lady Liberty' as an Urgent Plea to Vote

Streisand shared: I recorded ‘Lady Liberty' in 2018, but the message seems more urgent now than ever.'

Today, just days before this year's critical U.S. Presidential election, Barbra Streisand and Desmond Child shared their new video for "Lady Liberty" in urgency:

Says Barbra Streisand, "I recorded 'Lady Liberty' in 2018, but the message seems more urgent now than ever. The key lyric, "The real danger lies in the sound of silence." So make your voice heard, please vote!"

Says Desmond Child, "When I wrote "Lady Liberty" for Barbra's album WALLS, I couldn't have predicted the situation we'd all find ourselves in 2020. I share this video with Barbra as a reminder that we need to 'raise our voices even louder' and vote!"

Desmond Child co-produced "Lady Liberty" with Barbra Streisand on her album WALLS - please see below for a "Behind The Song" video featuring both Barbra and Desmond.

Full lyrics below:

LADY LIBERTY

Words & Music by Desmond Child

Lift your lamp of hope a little higher

Burn that flame of freedom just a little brighter, please

For all the world to see and still believe... oh

Lady Liberty

Show us how to stand and feel a little prouder

As the anthem plays let's sing

And raise our voices even louder

Since the real danger lies in the sound of silence

Lady Liberty

I see you rise above the crashing waves

Bearing witness to our darkest days

Like that terrible September

When we stopped and cried together... remember

Lady Liberty

Give me your tired and your poor

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore

Send these, the homeless, the tempest-tossed to me... to me

So lift your lamp and lead us through the golden door

Tell the whole damn universe

There's a room for all of us and more forever...

Lady Liberty, my country 'tis of thee

Lady Liberty, for all the world to see

Please... Lady Liberty

Photo credit: Jay Landers

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You