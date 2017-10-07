VIDEO: BWW Exclusive Sneak Peek - Martin Short Voices 'Visionary Director' on Sunday's Broadway-Themed THE SIMPSONS

Below, BWW brings you an exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Broadway-themed episode of THE SIMPSONS. In the clip, Lisa and Marge commit to collaborating with visionary director Guthrie Frenel, voiced by Broadway's Martin Short. Among Frenel's "genius" works are a version of WAITING FOR GODOT, in which 'Godot' shows up in the first scene, and an all-dog production of CATS. Check out the clip below!

On this Sunday's THE SIMPSONS titled 'Springfield Splendor,' Marge and Lisa turn Lisa's sad experience into a successful graphic novel-turned-Broadway show, but they struggle with creative differences and ego. The episode airs Sunday, Oct. 8, (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Written by Tim Long and Miranda Thompson, the episode will guest STAR Martin Short as Guthrie Frenel, Roz Chastas Herself, FUN HOME writer Alison Bechdel as Herself, Marjane Satrapi as Herself, CRAZY-EX GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom as Herself and Dan Harmon as Himself.

Martin Short most recently appeared on Brodway in IT'S ONLY A PLAY. His other Broadway credits include Martin Short: FAME BECOMES ME, LITTLE ME (Tony Award) and THE GOODBYE GIRL.

