VIDEO: Autistic Actor Mickey Rowe Gives Keynote Speech At ARTS FOR AUTISM, Hosted By Kelli O'Hara

Three-time host and Tony Award winning legend Kelli O'Hara hosted this year's Arts For Autism benefit at the Gershwin Theatre on Monday, June 24th.

The evening's keynote speaker, Mickey Rowe was the first autistic actor to play Christopher Boone in the Tony Award winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and one of the first autistic actors to get to play any autistic character.

See his Mickey's full remarks, followed by an appearance from from O'Hara, and Rowe performing an excerpt from Curious Incident below!

The event brings together the Broadway community in support of the cause, provides a once in a lifetime opportunity for young performing artists to join them and perform on a Broadway stage, and most importantly provide a platform for those with autism to be an integral part of the conversation about understanding and acceptance.





