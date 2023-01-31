VIDEO: Austin Butler Reveals How Working on Broadway With Denzel Washington Changed His Career

Austin Butler sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring in Baz Luhrmann's recent Elvis biopic.

During the interview, Butler spoke on how doing Iceman Cometh with Denzel Washington on Broadway changed his career.

"It shifted my whole career in many ways and he was so kind to me. Being in that rehearsal room with him, he will go down in history as one of the greatest actors to ever live and he was so generous to me," Butler stated.

The production opened on Broadway in 2018, also starring Tammy Blanchard, Bill Irwin, Frank Wood, Dakin Matthews, Carolyn Braver, and more.

"It was a four hour play and I memorized the whole thing before the first table read so that way I could sit there with him, I sat right next to him and I could sit there and not look at the script the whole time. I sat there and I just knew I had to give it everything I had," Butler stated.

Washington eventually called Luhrmann to recommend Butler for the role of Elvis after seeing his work ethic and talent doing Iceman Cometh.

Austin Butler recently was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis. The film is now available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the new interview here:



