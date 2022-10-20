VIDEO: Arielle Jacobs Sings 'Spinstress' From Marvel Comics' EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE Series

The intersection of Broadway Music and Comic Books in Times Square is Midtown Comics! Marvel Comics' Edge of Spider-Verse series debuts the newest 'Spidey' character 'Spinstress'- a Disney Princess take on classic Spider-Man. 'Spinstress' just appeared on her first cover, Edge of Spider-Verse #4. Every Disney Princess needs an iconic song, and writer David Hein (Come From Away) crafted the perfect one for her.

To celebrate, Midtown Comics hosted an event at the Times Square store where the Broadway star Arielle Jacobs performed Hein's new 'Spinstress' song live for fans. Additionally, Arielle, Hein, and Edge of Spider-Verse #4 artist Luciano Vecchio signed copies of the comic book for both avid fans of Spider-Man comics and broadway music.

To share this amazing experience, Midtown Comics has launched the video of this unique performance and song on social media platforms Wednesday, October 20, 2022. Midtown Comics invites fans to watch and enjoy this engaging song.

Watch below!

The social media debut will launch with giveaways of Edge of Spider-Verse #4 comics sporting the 'Spinstress' variant cover by Helen Chen signed by performer Arielle Jacobs, artist Lucciano Vecchio, and songwriter David Hein- a rare collectors piece.

For more details on the signed Edge of Spider-Verse #4 giveaway and to enjoy this once in a lifetime unique performance,

Video by MLarge Studios, sound by Chris Luessmann.