VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks Working with Stephen Sondheim on LATE NIGHT

Annaleigh Ashford appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to discuss the new season of B Positive, which is currently in its second season on CBS.

During the interview, Ashford discussed her memories working with the late Stephen Sondheim during the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

"One thing that keeps coming back to me was how, as an artist, he was never done. One of the most famous lines in Sunday in the Park with George is: 'Anything you do, let it come from you, then it will be new. Give us more to see,' and for all of us who want to make art, that should be a mantra and it was for him," Ashford said.

Annaleigh Ashford is a Tony Award-winning actress best known for her work on television as Betty in SHOWTIME's critically acclaimed drama Masters of Sex, on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots with Billy Porter, and most recently, as Dot in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

She won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Essie Carmichael in the revival of You Can't Take It with You opposite James Earl Jones and Rose Byrne.