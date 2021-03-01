Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber on His Determination to Get Theatres Reopened on BBC BREAKFAST

"We've got to get theatre open up and down the country, everywhere," he said.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is determined to reopen theatres in the U.K., no matter what it takes.

Webber recently talked with BBC Breakfast about resuming rehearsals and his plans to have his productions reopen by this summer.

"We've got to get theatre open up and down the country, everywhere, for all of the actors and the musicians and the technicians whose livelihood has been put completely on hold now for a year," he said.

Watch clips from the interview below!


