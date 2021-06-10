VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Chita Rivera, Beth Leavel, Rob McClure are More at Paper Mill Playhouse Gala

Paper Mill Playhouse hosted its largest fundraising event of the year, the Paper Mill Playhouse Together at Home Gala, virtually on Friday, June 4, 2021. The event was hosted on Virtual Tables, a unique, interactive platform designed to evoke the excitement and glamour of Paper Mill's in-person galas.

The vent included performances, tributes, and a live auction including a chance to bid on tickets to Elton John's Final Farewell at Madison Square Garden Concert and a New York Yankees luxury suite experience for two people to watch the game with world series champion players. Silent auction was active during the event and continue until 10:00pm the night of the event.

All proceeds from the gala support Paper Mill's world-class productions, professional training programs, celebrated arts education programs, and community outreach.

This year's honoree is Merck, a longtime partner of Paper Mill and steadfast supporter of the performing arts. Paula Alston, Vice President of Facilities at Merck, will receive the Byrne/Keane Arts Advocate Award. And special recognition will be given to the Paper Mill staff for their tireless dedication over the past year.

Watch the full event below!