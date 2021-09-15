VIDEO: Amandla Stenberg Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie on TODAY

Actress Amandla Stenberg appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss the new film adaption of Dear Evan Hansen.

Stenberg plays Alana Beck, a character from the musical that has been expanded for the film adaptation.

"I was definitely nervous, especially since so many brilliant actresses had played this role before. But I think Alana was already written really differently for the film version by Steven Levenson because we just have more time to get to know her because it's a film," she shared.

Stenberg also contributed to a new song for the film, titled "The Anonymous Ones".

"We got to add this completely different side to Alana where we understand she's also someone that's struggling with depression and anxiety and it's just presenting differently in her."

Dear Evan Hanse, the breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 24.