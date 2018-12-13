VIDEO: Alice Ripley Gives TED Talk on Her Process, 'Magic Takes Time'

Alice Ripley is sharing her wisdom with the world in a new TED Talk called 'Magic Take Time.'

During the talk, she discusses how she prepares to play a character on stage and how we can use those same techniques in our everyday lives. From reading a room to staying present, we can all play our true roles with authenticity.

To open the speech, Ripley sings a medley from musicals she has starred in, including Little Shop of Horrors, Sunset Boulevard, and Next to Normal.

Watch the full talk below!

Alice Ripley earned critical acclaim and received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical as well as a Helen Hayes Award for her work as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Next to Normal. Alice received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her portrayal of conjoined-twin Violet Hilton in Side Show. She also originated the Broadway roles of Mrs. Bateman in American Psycho, Janet Weiss in The Rocky Horror Show, Molly Ivors in James Joyce's The Dead, Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard, and the Specialist's Assistant in The Who's Tommy. Alice's television credits include Girlboss, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, and Hee Haw. Her film credits include Isn't it Delicious, The Adulterer, and Bear With Us. Her recording credits include Daily Practice Volume 1 and Everything's Fine as well as numerous Broadway cast albums.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You