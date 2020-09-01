Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Alexandra Socha Sings 'Time Heals Everything' From MACK & MABEL as Part of Encores! Archives

The production took place earlier in 2020.

Sep. 1, 2020  

New York City Center has released its latest Encores Archives video!

The video features Alexandra Socha singing 'Time Heals Everything' from Encores! 2020 production of Mack & Mabel.

Watch the video below!

New York City Center is continuing to post videos in its Encores! Archives series. Each week's selections will center around a different theme; a composer or writing team, a particular era, or a performer. With over 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway there's a wealth of riches to choose from and star performances to revisit. No matter how long we are practicing social distancing, Encores! Archives Project is your musical theater ticket during these trying times.

