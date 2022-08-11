VIDEO: Actor and Writer Irene Sofia Lucio Shares Her Journey From Tutoring Students to Starring in SLAVE PLAY

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the wonderfully talented and super kind Irene Sofia Lucio, who shares her journey from tutoring kids in NYC to starring in SLAVE PLAY on Broadway, some of her favorite past 'survival jobs' and her experience transitioning from theatre to tv and film!

Before closing out the episode with a fun trivia game of 'Yale or Jail?!', this triple threat shares her thoughts on how the entertainment industry can be more inclusive to Latino Artists and why she would love to collaborate with the legendary actor John Leguizamo!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they celebrate the legendary Whitney Houston and briefly discuss the latest Jordan Peele film, 'NOPE'! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.