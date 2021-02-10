VIDEO: AFI Movie Club Celebrates MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM With Director George C. Wolfe

AFI AWARDS celebrates MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM with brand new content featuring Colman Domingo and director George C. Wolfe. Domingo accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience. Wolfe takes the audience "Behind the Scene" of the opening sequence, "We've gone from the sound of breathing and fear to the sound of possibilities, which is what I think in many respects, the blues is."

Watch the clip featuring Wolfe below, and the clip featuring Domingo here.

"MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM is at once a soaring tribute to owning your voice and a searing step back in time to expose the challenges of driving change in America. This symphony of genius begins with the musical words of August Wilson and is expanded from stage to screen by the incomparable George C. Wolfe, whose eye for detail and the many shades of humanity create an opus as explosive as it is entertaining. As the 'Mother of the Blues,' Viola Davis etches her name in granite as a true national treasure, and this film stands apart as a must-feel experience to know the power and poetry of Chadwick Boseman." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Rediet Yared, Screenwriting Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM.