VIDEO: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE National Tour 'Wassails' in the Classroom

Dec. 11, 2017  

The touring cast of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE has recorded a rendition of "Here We Come a Wassailing" using classroom instruments, inspired by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show. Check it out below!

Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE is a present the whole family can enjoy!

For more about the tour, go to www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com.

