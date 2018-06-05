30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 25- Ahrens and Flaherty Bring RAGTIME to Broadway

Jun. 5, 2018  

On Day 25, we celebrate the composing team behind the hit Broadway revival of Once On This Island, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty!

Longtime collaborators Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty are recipients of the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement, and were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2015.

For Broadway's Ragtime, they won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and received two Grammy nominations. They were also nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for the score of Twentieth Century Fox's animated feature and Broadway hit, Anastasia.

Other credits include Seussical; Rocky; Little Dancer; Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life; Lucky Stiff; the Broadway revival of Ragtime; and Lincoln Center Theater's Dessa Rose, A Man of No Importance, My Favorite Year and The Glorious Ones.

Individually, Ms. Ahrens is an Emmy Award winner, a mainstay writer for Schoolhouse Rock, and wrote book and lyrics for Madison Square Garden's A Christmas Carol. Mr. Flaherty wrote the score for the new dance musical In Your Arms at The Old Globe, and incidental musical for Neil Simon's Broadway play Proposals. They are council members of the Dramatists Guild of America, and co- founded the Dramatists Guild Fellows Program for emerging writers. For more, visit www.ahrensandflaherty.com.

Check out just one of Ahrens and Flaherty's appearances at the Tony ceremony with a stunning performance from the original, Tony Award-winning production of Ragtime!

