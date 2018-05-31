30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 20- LaChanze Takes Home A Tony for THE COLOR PURPLE

May. 31, 2018  

On Day 20 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate a previous winner and current nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, LaCHANZE.

LaCHANZE won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2006 for The Color Purple. Other Broadway credits include Once on This Island (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), If/Then, Ragtime,Company and Uptown It's Hot. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in Dessa Rose (Obie Award and Drama Desk Award nomination), The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds her Chameleon Skin (Drama Desk Award nomination) andInked Baby. Other theatre credits: The Wiz, Baby, From the Mississippi Delta and Spunk.

Film credits include The Help (SAG Award), Side Effects,Breaking Upwards, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Disney's Hercules, For Love or Money and Leap of Faith. TV credits include "Handel's Messiah Rocks" (Emmy Award), "Lucy" (CBS TV movie), "Law & Order: SVU," "Sex and the City," "New York Undercover" and "The Cosby Show." MsLaChanze.com; Twitter: @lachanze.

Celebrate LaCHANZE today with a flashback to her big win for her portrayal of Celie in The Color Purple.

