VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 13- Joe Mantello's Revival of ASSASSINS Makes A Bang at the 2004 Tony Awards

On Day 13 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, who is nominated this year for Best Direction of a Play for his work on Three Tall Women.

Mr. Mantello won back-to-back Tony Awards for his direction of Take Me Out (2003) and Assassins (2004), and has also been nominated for Tony Awards for his direction of Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Glengarry Glen Ross (2005), and The Humans (2016).

His other Broadway directing credits include Blackbird, An Act of God, The Other Place, Other Desert Cities, November, Wicked, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

As an actor, he received Tony Award nominations for his performances in Angels in America: Millennium Approaches (1993) and The Normal Heart (2011). He also received Emmy Award and Critics' Choice Award nominations for his performance in HBO's "The Normal Heart."

He is the recipient of Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie, and Joe A. Callaway Awards.

Celebrate Joe with a performance from his Tony Award-winning 2004 Broadway revival of Assassins.

