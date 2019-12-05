Utah Repertory Theatre Shutters Amid Sexual Assault, Physical Abuse, and Misconduct Allegations
Utah Repertory Theatre's production of AMERICAN PSYCHO was recently cancelled after actor Ryon J. Sharette painted the worlds "F**k this show" on the production's set. Now the entire company has shut down after seven years of operations amid a barrage of misconduct allegations.
In a long statement outlining his reasoning for his actions, Sharette confessed to painting the profanity on the set and alleges a hostile work environment, sexual and physical assault, racist and racially insensitive comments, multiple people quitting the production, multiple injuries, and that a lead actor/company executive who drugged another performer.
Other performers and crew members of the company reached out to BroadwayWorld to note issues with the production. One noted that they were physically assaulted, and even though this production was not covered by an Equity contract, they reported the incident to the Actors Equity Association who "would keep a copy of [the] complaint on file."
Utah Rep representative JC Carter in a statement to BroadwayWorld said, "To my knowledge, no individual has ever come forward with charges of sexual harassment or misconduct [as] described by Mr. Sharette against [the accused]."
After this story first broke on social media and via various local outlets, Gephardt Daily reported allegations on a City Weekly story against whistleblower Sharette, writing, "Ryon Sharrette should not be glamorized, looked at as a hero, or a martyr."
The commenter goes on to share other allegations from the private Facebook group where allegations of misconduct at Utah Rep are being posted. The anonymous commenter alleges Sharette was part of the sexual harassment problem.
Gephardt Daily also reports that a Facebook group, "Utah Rep Boycott Reasons," has been joined by nearly 250 people who came forward to discuss the allegations and come forward with additional allegations of abuse which occurred while working for the company.
BroadwayWorld will continue to follow this story. Anyone who wishes to get in touch with a reporter can do so via email at social@broadwayworld.com.
Disclaimer: Former BroadwayWorld contributor Blair Howell served as Producer, Board Member, Marketing Director and Associate Development Director for Utah Rep.
