Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, May. 13

Non-Equity Performers in JOSEPH.....TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at A Work of Heart ProductionsNon-Equity Performers in STATE FAIR at Hill Country Community TheatreNon-Equity Performers in SUPERMAN and SANTA CLAUS: THE MUSICAL at The Children's Theatre of CincinnatiNon-Equity Performers in SUGAR at Summer Place TheatreNon-Equity Performers in NEWSIES at Fort Wayne Civic TheatreNon-Equity Student Performers in FSPA SUMMER THEATER at Franklin School for the Performing ArtsOPEN Singers in POSTMODERN JUKEBOX at RWS Entertainment GroupOPEN Dancers in STEP ONE DANCE COMPANY at RWS Entertainment GroupOPEN in HOLIDAY INN at Marriott TheatreNon-Equity Performers in REUNION '69 and REUNION '85 at Newman Center for the Performing ArtsOPEN in SWEENEY TODD at Pioneer Theatre CompanyOPEN in ALLEY THEATRE SEASON at Alley TheatreNon-Equity Performers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Hemlock Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Actors in MYTHOLOGY PROJECT at Windsor Art CenterNon-Equity Performers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Up and Coming TheatreNon-Equity Actors in CHARLEY'S AUNT at Green SpaceNon-Equity Student Performers in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Synetic's Teen CopmpanyNon-Equity Student Performers in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at Aspire Performing Arts CompanyNon-Equity Student Performers in ASPIRE PERFORMING ARTS COMPANY 2018 SEASON at Aspire Performing Arts CompanyOPEN - Dewey and Children in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National TourNon-Equity Actors in DOG SEES GOD & HAMLET at Seaside Stage SocietyNon-Equity Student Performers in DISASTER! at The Un-Common Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Performers in DAMES AT SEA at Show Palace Dinner TheatreNon-Equity Student Performers in 2018 SUMMER MUSICAL THEATRE INTENSIVE at COLLECTION Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Performers in FOOTLOOSE at The City of Fairfax Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Performers in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Riverside Center for the Performing ArtsNon-Equity Performers in FOOTLOOSE at Summer Place TheatreNon-Equity Actors in THE PRISONER OF 2ND AVENUE at Granite TheatreNon-Equity Student Performers in DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 2 at Piedmont Players TheatreNon-Equity Performers in DISNEY'S TARZAN at On Pitch Performing Arts

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You