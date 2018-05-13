Click Here for More Articles on AUDITIONS
Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, May. 13
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Non-Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, May 13, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from today on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
5/14/2018 - 5/15/2018 Non-Equity Performers in JOSEPH.....TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at A Work of Heart Productions
5/14/2018 - 5/15/2018 Non-Equity Performers in STATE FAIR at Hill Country Community Theatre
5/14/2018 - 5/17/2018 Non-Equity Performers in SUPERMAN and SANTA CLAUS: THE MUSICAL at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5/14/2018 - 5/15/2018 Non-Equity Performers in SUGAR at Summer Place Theatre
5/14/2018 Non-Equity Performers in NEWSIES at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
5/14/2018 Non-Equity Student Performers in FSPA SUMMER THEATER at Franklin School for the Performing Arts
5/15/2018 OPEN Singers in POSTMODERN JUKEBOX at RWS Entertainment Group
5/16/2018 OPEN Dancers in STEP ONE DANCE COMPANY at RWS Entertainment Group
5/17/2018 OPEN in HOLIDAY INN at Marriott Theatre
5/17/2018 - 5/19/2018 Non-Equity Performers in REUNION '69 and REUNION '85 at Newman Center for the Performing Arts
5/18/2018 OPEN in SWEENEY TODD at Pioneer Theatre Company
5/18/2018 - 5/19/2018 OPEN in ALLEY THEATRE SEASON at Alley Theatre
5/19/2018 Non-Equity Performers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Hemlock Theatre Company
5/19/2018 Non-Equity Actors in MYTHOLOGY PROJECT at Windsor Art Center
5/19/2018 - 5/23/2018 Non-Equity Performers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Up and Coming Theatre
5/19/2018 Non-Equity Actors in CHARLEY'S AUNT at Green Space
5/19/2018 - 6/2/2018 Non-Equity Student Performers in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Synetic's Teen Copmpany
5/19/2018 - 5/22/2018 Non-Equity Student Performers in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at Aspire Performing Arts Company
5/19/2018 - 5/20/2018 Non-Equity Student Performers in ASPIRE PERFORMING ARTS COMPANY 2018 SEASON at Aspire Performing Arts Company
5/19/2018 OPEN - Dewey and Children in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National Tour
5/20/2018 - 5/21/2018 Non-Equity Actors in DOG SEES GOD & HAMLET at Seaside Stage Society
5/20/2018 Non-Equity Student Performers in DISASTER! at The Un-Common Theatre Company
5/20/2018 Non-Equity Performers in DAMES AT SEA at Show Palace Dinner Theatre
5/20/2018 Non-Equity Student Performers in 2018 SUMMER MUSICAL THEATRE INTENSIVE at COLLECTION Theatre Company
5/21/2018 - 5/23/2018 Non-Equity Performers in FOOTLOOSE at The City of Fairfax Theatre Company
5/21/2018 - 5/22/2018 Non-Equity Performers in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5/21/2018 - 5/26/2018 Non-Equity Performers in FOOTLOOSE at Summer Place Theatre
5/21/2018 - 5/22/2018 Non-Equity Actors in THE PRISONER OF 2ND AVENUE at Granite Theatre
5/22/2018 - 5/23/2018 Non-Equity Student Performers in DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 2 at Piedmont Players Theatre
5/22/2018 Non-Equity Performers in DISNEY'S TARZAN at On Pitch Performing Arts
For more Non-Equity Auditions, click here.
