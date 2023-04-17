Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Up Until Now Collective Announces Upcoming Spring Performances And Screenings

UP UNTIL NOW is a New York City-based Artist Collective founded in 2020. Committed to inclusive, accessible, and equitable working environments.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Recently profiled by The New York Times and ABC World News, UP UNTIL NOW COLLECTIVE, a New York City-based Artist Collective that develops and produces new multi-ethnic and multilingual interdisciplinary work, has announced the lineup of their Spring 2023 projects:

Thursday, April 27 - Wednesday, May 3: (Streaming)

Monday, May 1 @ 5pm: (Live)

SOUL(SIGNS): OPERA in REELSHORTS: THE ART OF LIVING

SOUL(SIGNS): OPERA, commissioned by Boston Lyric Opera, Opera Columbus, Opera Omaha and Portland Opera, explores the intersection of opera and American Sign Language. Featuring three operatic short films from Terence Blanchard & Michael Cristofer's "Champion," Missy Mazzoli & Royce Vavrek's "Breaking the Waves" and a Queer reimagining of Mozart's "The Magic Flute." Starring Monique Holt ("Richard III," The Public Theatre: Shakespare in the Park), Dickie Hearts ("Dark Disabled Stories," The Public Theatre), Brandon Kazen-Maddox (2021 Creative Capital Awardee) and a dozen other members of the Deaf and signing community. Presented as part of this program of short films in the ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York, the largest festival in the country dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of people with disabilities.

Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave, New York 10023, between 75th & 76th Streets).

Tickets (free with RSVP): https://reelabilities.org/newyork/event/reelshorts-the-art-of-living-mmjccm/

Monday, May 1 @ 1pm: (Live & Streaming)

REELABILITIES INDUSTRY SUMMIT: DISABILITY INCLUSION & EQUITY IN FILM + PERFORMING ARTS

Spotlight on inclusive work from multiple disciplines, including Theater, Dance and Music. Excerpts and a conversation on how accessibility and inclusion can be brought successfully to the stage. Part of the annual ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York.

Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10023 -- between 75th & 76th Streets).

Tickets: https://reelabilities.org/summit/

Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30pm: (Live)

LINCOLN CENTER PRESENTS: COMPOSING THROUGH TOUCH

Featuring a screening of "Imagined Touch" ((Dir. Jodee Mundy OAM, Sofya Gollan; Documentary, British Sign Language/English, Australia, 2021, 33 min). Screening followed by a talk-back with the filmmakers and a discussion about composing through touch, joined by Up Until Now Collective and Music: Not Impossible, who will share video and demonstrate haptics, wearable technology that interfaces with the user through the sense of touch. Presented in partnership with ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York.

David Rubenstein Atrium (61 W 62nd St, New York, NY 10023 - at Columbus Ave.)

Tickets: https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/lincoln-center-presents/composing-through-touch

Wednesday, May 3 - Sunday, May 7 (Live)

UP UNTIL NOW: MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME

Co-Presented by HERE and ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York, UP UNTIL NOW: MIDAIR FOR SOME TIME is a multi-sensory, immersive installation exploring intimacy, connection, and Queer community that examines what the future of interactive performance might feel like. In the midst of what may be the most seismic shift in how humankind communicates in our lifetime, many of us are starved for connection. Can technology heighten our emotions and make us feel more connected?

Featuring Up Until Now Collective's short music film UpUntilNow (commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects) and wearable haptics technology provided by Music: Not Impossible, which translates sound onto the skin through vibrations, it features the collaborative work of two dozen artists from multiple disciplines
HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013 -- at Dominick St.)

Tickets: https://here.org/shows/up-until-now-midair-for-some-time/

UP UNTIL NOW is a New York City-based Artist Collective founded in 2020. Committed to inclusive, accessible, and equitable working environments, UP UNTIL NOW develops and produces new interdisciplinary work that centers stories of empathy, intimacy, and connection, and seeks to challenge the status quo by building new structures for artistic creation. Since its inception, UUN has collaborated with over 300 artists. Upcoming projects include Unholy Wars at Opera Philadelphia and the ASL Dance Theatre Re-Imagining of The Wild Party.






