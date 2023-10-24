Universal Temple of the Arts to Present Staten Island Jazz Festival 35

Universal Temple of the Arts will present the 35th annual Staten Island JAZZ Festival taking place at the historic St. George Theatre on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00pm. The Theatre is located at 35 Hyatt Street, Staten Island, NY just two blocks walking distance from the iconic Staten Island Ferry. Hosted by WBGO 88.3 FM on air personality, Sheila E. Anderson, and curated by UTA's Musical Director, Dr. Darrell Smith, the exciting lineup will create magic this holiday season by presenting performances for the first time by the Billy Harper Quintet, Nabaté Isles, Santi Debriano Septet, and the DLG Trio, channeling the energy of the Festival's founder and UTA Artistic/Executive Director, Sajda Musawwir Ladner, who made her transition in 2021. Festival favorite, Winard Harper & Jeli Posse will also perform, and rounding out the roster will be the UTA All-Star Jazz Ensemble, this year featuring Percussionist, Leopoldo F. Fleming; Bassist, Reggie Workman; Pianist, Danny Mixon; Vocalist, Antoinette Montague, and Drummer, Dr. Darrell Smith.

Sajda Musawwir Ladner's spirit lives on forever through the annual Staten Island JAZZ Festival and the organization's mission of "quickening the creative spirit in the individual and community and fostering brotherly love." Not only did Mrs. Ladner make it possible for lovers of jazz to experience quality, live performances on Staten Island stages, but she also firmly believed that audiences of all ages should experience everything, and anything related to jazz by presenting educational workshops and forums taught by prominent scholars, visual artists, dancers, poets, etc. The festival is NYC's longest-running community jazz festival and is the most anticipated Staten Island jazz event every year. To honor Sajda Musawwir's legacy, the organization encourages widespread community support of the Staten Island JAZZ Festival: by purchasing a ticket - one of the most affordable in NYC at $35 - and sharing the event on social media. All proceeds from the festival support UTA's FREE year-round arts and educational programs.

"As we enter our third decade as Staten Island's oldest continuously run jazz festival, we remain committed to presenting iconic and popular jazz artists as well as showcasing Staten Island performers who stand tall delivering their understanding of this world-wide, cherished music called jazz. Universal Temple of the Arts thinks of JAZZ in all capital letters. We explore every aspect of the art form."

- October 19, 2019: Quote from the late Sajda Musawwir Ladner, who was the Founder of the Staten Island JAZZ Festival and Artistic/Executive Director of Universal Temple of the Arts.

"The Romare Bearden Foundation shares a part of our mission with Universal Temple of the Arts - the arts education of young people and adults. UTA stays true to the spirit of its founder Sajda Musawwir. The annual jazz festival is also a jewel of the arts in New York City!"

- Diedra Harris-Kelley, Co-director, Romare Bearden Foundation

Universal Temple of the Arts' Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35 is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in Partnership with the City Council.

Additional corporate support has been provided by Con Edison and FerryAds.com.

A Special thank you to Council Member Kamillah M. Hanks.

EVENT DETAILS:

STATEN ISLAND JAZZ FESTIVAL 35

Highly anticipated event returns to the St. George Theatre December 15th

WHAT: Universal Temple of the Arts Presents Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35

WHO:

· Billy Harper Quintet

· Nabaté Isle

· Santi Debriano Septet

· The DLG Trio

· Winard Harper & Jeli Posse

· The Universal Temple of the Arts All Star Jazz Ensemble

· And more!

WHY: Preserving Jazz - Americas music innovation - since 1988.

WHERE: St. George Theatre, 35 Hyatt Street, Staten Island, NY 10301

WHEN: Friday, December 15, 2023, 7pm-10:00pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

TICKETS: Three ways to purchase:

Call the St. George Theatre Box Office at 718-44-2900 Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 5pm. There is a nominal credit card fee but no TM fees to pay. Visit the St. George Theatre Box Office, 35 Hyatt Street, Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 5pm. If paying cash, there are no additional fees. For convenience, tickets can be purchased on-line, Ticketmaster.com 24/7. Ticketmaster fees are applied.

FURTHER INFO: Call 718-273-5610 or Email info@utasi.org.

DIRECTIONS:

Please visit the St. George Theatre website for details to plan your visit.