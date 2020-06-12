United Solo Releases Statement in Support of Black Lives Matter

United Solo has shared its commitment to fight for equality. The festival is actively working to engage its audiences and take part in educating one another on the human experience with stories from diverse backgrounds and cultures.



United Solo founder and artistic director, Dr. Omar Sangare, offered the following statement:



"United Solo remains committed to empowering diverse voices, as we have for the past decade. We are proud of the many biographical pieces that have been shared at our festivals, including the stories of Marissa Alexander, Mary McLeod Bethune, Big Mama Thornton, Richard Pryor, Lena Baker, Sandra Bland, Seretse Khama, Irving Sayles, Emmett Till, Harriet Tubman, and Ira Aldridge - legendary individuals who must become standard figures in education and our collective conscience in the future. At United Solo, we have also given artists space to share their autobiographical stories about life as a black artist today. As a person of color myself, I couldn't be prouder to raise awareness about social justice and equality. This theme must go on."



United Solo is now inviting members of the solo community to share their visions for equality, justice, and diversity in the future. The festival welcomes all to send a video, up to 30 seconds long, to share thoughts on what we can do to move forward as a society. These videos will be posted on social media in addition to the ongoing #SoloActsUnited Video Campaign.



Those participating may consider the following questions:



1. What are your visions for the future of racial justice?

2. What can we do as individuals to progress the Black Lives Matter Movement?

3. How do we educate ourselves and others on Black heritage and culture?

4. How can we come together to unite ourselves as a diverse population?

5. What exemplary figure of contemporary Black culture do you admire?

6. What are the responsibilities of an ally to the #BlackLivesMatter movement?



Videos can be submitted via a downloadable WeTransfer or Vimeo link to info@unitedsolo.org with appropriate social media handles so the post can be tagged. Selected videos will be shared on United Solo Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels. United Solo wishes to thank all for continuing to lend their artistic voices to this important cause.



