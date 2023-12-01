United Scenic Artists Union Will Host an Art Pop Up in Times Square

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE—the national Local Union and creative community representing the artists, designers, and coordinators working within and across the entertainment industry—invites you to the union’s first-ever Art Pop Up in Times Square over Dec. 9 and 10 from 11:30 AM to 6:30 PM at Local 802 AFM (American Federation of Musicians), 322 W 48th St., New York, New York.

Shop local, demonstrate solidarity, and support nearly 40 USA 829 artists and designers who are selling their original art, including paintings and prints, pottery and ceramics, sculpture, apparel and costumes, jewelry and crafts, and more this holiday season. Open to art collectors and tourists alike, shop original work and explore the creativity of the artists who are behind film and shows such as Succession, The Joker, Orange is the New Black, West Side Story, Pose, Mr. Robot, John Wick, Fire Island, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and MTV’s Celebrity Deathmatch, among many others.

Proceeds will directly support these sellers, who are primarily behind-the-scenes entertainment workers and have been significantly impacted by the recent, historic Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes. Present at this Pop Up is an exciting range of USA 829-represented crafts, including Scenic Artists, Scenic Designers, Costume Designers, Computer Artists, and both Art and Costume Department Coordinators—all of whom, by day, envision and create the worlds the capture us as audiences.

"As we return to work as an industry, this Pop Up provides a perfect opportunity for our members—many of whom have been out of work for over a year—to showcase their incredible art and to find support in our community,” said Scenic Artists Lisa Barnstone and Hanna Wellish, Pop Up Organizers. “The most exciting aspect of this pop up is that these are the artists and the workers who help make entertainment in NYC happen. This is an opportunity to see and engage our membership from a new perspective and explore work by artists, whose creativity and innovation spans multiple mediums, crafts, and platforms.”

In addition, the USA 829 Art Pop hopes to inspire some solidarity and engage with our broader labor community. Union members from any union are invited to stop by! Show your union card and get a 10% discount!

For over 125 years, Local USA 829 has proudly represented and advocated for its members and professionals working in film, television, live performance, and commercials through collective bargaining, action, and solidarity. From coast to coast, the Local seeks to foster the continuous improvement of the working and living standards for its members as well as elevate and celebrate the many crafts and categories of its membership, which includes Scenic Artists; Scenic, Costume, Lighting, Sound, and Projection Designers; Computer Artists; Art and Costume Department Coordinators; and Scenic Shop workers.

The Local USA Art Pop in Times Square will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11:30 AM to 6:30 PM at Local 802 AFM (American Federation of Musicians), 322 W 48th St., New York, New York.