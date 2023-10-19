Unions of Broadway: The Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers (ATPAM)

Broadway workers are represented by 13 different unions.

Oct. 19, 2023

Broadway is made up of so much more than just the faces that you see onstage. The theatre community consists of countless craftsman, designers, specialists, and of course... performers- all who play in integral role in getting (and keeping) your favorite shows up and running. Thirteen different unions (and three additional contracts) represent Broadway workers and BroadwayWorld is spotlighting each and every one of them.

Today, learn all about ATPAM...

Union Name:

ATPAM, Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers, IATSE Local 18032

Who they are:

ATPAM members are press agents, publicity and marketing specialists, company managers and theater and facilities managers who are devoted to the health, vitality and success of staged entertainment of all types.

ATPAM is part of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada, AFL-CIO, CLC. As Local 18032 of the IATSE, ATPAM enjoys membership in the largest Union governing the entertainment business and with that, finds itself as part of a vital, growing industry that encompasses stage, screen and television.

How many people it represents:

About 800

More Insight:

BroadwayWorld checked in with ATPAM Vice-President David Gersten to gain more insight about what the union is all about.

Are there any long or short-term goals of your union that you can share?

As a union of Press Agents and Managers, we must recognize the unique position we are in to push forward new ideas and processes. We must use the resources and abilities of our members to create a consensus of change among all of the various stakeholders who want to see change. We are deeply committed to the advancement of BIPOC members of ATPAM and the larger Broadway community, as well as exploring policies and programs to address Unconscious Bias, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. We’re organizing new venues and inviting theatre professionals in today’s new job titles to share our voice, our influence and our community of interest.

What might people be surprised to learn about your union?

WHO WE REPRESENT: ATPAM members are press agents, publicity and marketing specialists, company managers and theater and facilities managers who are devoted to the health, vitality and success of staged entertainment of all types. On Broadway and Off, on the road, at the opera, the symphony, in dance and in cabarets, in big cities and smaller towns, and at not-for-profit and regional theatres across America and Canada.

Is there anything that members of your union might want the rest of the Broadway community to know about what you do or stand for?

If you share our love of great theatre, we invite you to learn more about ATPAM. By working together with all of organized labor in the entertainment industry, it is our goal to ensure the betterment of all the working lives in our community.

Learn more:

Learn more about ATPAM and find out how to become a member at: www.atpam.com. You can also follow ATPAM today on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

Check back later to learn about another one of the 13 unions of Broadway!



