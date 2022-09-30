Ula McCrindle Joins Staten Island Children's Museum Board

The Board of Trustees of the Staten Island Children's Museum announced that Staten Island native, Ula McCrindle has joined the board for a three-year term beginning in July of 2022.

Ula McCrindle is the mother of two girls (ages 3 and 1) and commutes into Manhattan each day where she works for Nomura, a Japanese investment bank. There, she is a Managing Director that runs the Risk Solutions Group, focusing on foreign exchange and interest rate derivatives. Ula grew up on Staten Island and attended Stuyvesant High School and later Columbia University. She met her husband, James McCrindle, at Deutsche Bank while they both worked there, and found out quickly that he, too, had roots in Staten Island. The family currently resides in Grymes Hills.

Ms. McCrindle joins the Board at a time when its Members are increasingly interested in developing deeper community relationships and providing programming that is of interest to the various cultures and identities of Staten Islanders. She is eager to help expand the museum's network and raise funds to build out the offerings of the museum.

"We are grateful to Ula for joining the board. As a member of the Museum and parent of young children, she will help represent an audience we serve and wish to further engage. I hope other parents in the community consider getting involved in the volunteer leadership opportunities we offer." said Board President, Bonnie Lauder.

Staten Island Children's Museum is open in the Fall on Saturdays & Sundays for two sessions: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:00 to 5:00 pm and on Thursdays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Visitors are encouraged to check the website for updates to hours and health policies before arriving and to book tickets in advance to ensure entry. Tickets are available at https://sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.