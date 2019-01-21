UPDATE: UK and Ireland Tour of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Forced to Cancel; Broadway Production 'Coming Soon'

The forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, previously announced on 16 July, 2018, has been forced to cancel.

Jonathan Church Productions, Curve Theatre, Leicester and Regent's Park Theatre just released the following statement:

The Christopher Sergel adaptation of the novel was licensed to Jonathan Church Productions by Dramatic Publishing Company. However, on 11 January, 2019, lawyers acting for Atticus Limited Liability Company, the company formed by producer Scott Rudin for the current Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, contacted Jonathan Church Productions, Curve, Regent's Park Theatre and all the venues due to receive the production, claiming worldwide exclusivity in the professional stage rights to To Kill a Mockingbird.

This statement conflicts with the licence issued by Dramatic Publishing Company. It also seems to be at odds with the fact that many professional productions of the Sergel adaptation have been staged in the UK previously under what are understood to be similar licences from Dramatic Publishing Company, including those produced by the Touring Consortium Theatre Company (2011), Royal Exchange, Manchester (2013), Regent's Park Theatre (2013), and Octagon Theatre, Bolton (2016).

It appears there may be a difference of opinion as to exactly what rights were originally conferred to Dramatic Publishing Company in 1969 by the Harper Lee Estate. Nevertheless, despite those involved in the UK tour having acted in good faith at all times, Atticus Limited Liability Company made it clear that they would commence legal proceedings against the tour's producer, originating theatre and all venues where it was due to be presented if the tour were not cancelled with immediate effect. Atticus Limited Liability Company were unwilling to consider any compromises which were proposed to resolve the situation without lengthy and costly legal action.

Jonathan Church Productions, Curve and Regent's Park Theatre are deeply saddened to have been forced into the position of disappointing audiences across the UK and Ireland. We would like to thank all those who have already purchased tickets, and those currently working to recreate the show which had been in rehearsals until today.

Ticketholders should contact their original sales point to arrange full refunds.

Does this mean that the Broadway production might cross the pond in the future? Perhaps! A representative for the Broadway production told BroadwayWorld: "We regret the cancellation of the upcoming UK / Ireland Tour of the Sergel adaptation of "To Kill A Mockingbird," but the new Broadway adaptation by Aaron Sorkin is planning a UK mounting. It is this production that holds worldwide rights to the property in theatrical form, and we look forward to bringing it to UK audiences soon."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You