TwoSet Violin and Sophie Druml To Bring Classical Music to NYC with World Tour

Catch the contemporary classical icons at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on September 9th.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Classical YouTubers Brett Yang & Eddie Chen, who have brought classical music back to the forefront of popular culture in the 2020s are currently on a world tour.

Both violinists are teaming up with pianist/violinist Sophie Druml on this tour, stopping in New York City on September 9th at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.

Presale for this one-of-a-kind show begins August 16th 2023 at 10am.

For more information: Click Here





