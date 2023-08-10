TwoSet Violin and Sophie Druml To Bring Classical Music to NYC with World Tour

Catch the contemporary classical icons at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on September 9th.
Classical YouTubers Brett Yang & Eddie Chen, who have brought classical music back to the forefront of popular culture in the 2020s are currently on a world tour.
Both violinists are teaming up with pianist/violinist Sophie Druml on this tour, stopping in New York City on September 9th at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.
Presale for this one-of-a-kind show begins August 16th 2023 at 10am.
