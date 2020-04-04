Two New Emergency Relief Grants Created to Help Members of the Theater Community
Two more emergency relief grants have been created to help members of the theater community amidst the current health crisis, including the NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund, and The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation, according to DC Metro.
The grants, which are listed below, are available by application for emergency support over the next two months.
NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund
Administered by the New York Community Trust, this fun requests proposals from small and midsize nonprofits based in New York City with annual operating budgets under $20 million.
To be eligible, organizations must have 501(c)(3) status and receive government funding from New York City or New York State. Grant awards will range from an estimated $10,000 to $250,000, and will cover a twelve-week period.
The funding is meant to cover personnel expenses, equipment to comply with public health measures, and new service offerings outside of normal operations. Donations are welcome; to contribute to the fund, click here.
The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation
This foundation was created for playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists who have experienced the cancellation, closure, or indefinite postponement of their professional shows, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, and LORT (League of Resident Theatres) productions.
The foundation will offer up to 40 emergency grants of $2,500 each, with a submission deadline of April 14.
If more than 40 applicants respond, recipients will be chosen at random using a lottery. Each artist should apply online here, one time only, and must submit proof of the show's closure.
Read more on DC Metro.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Embodies Norma Desmond in New Basement Tour!
Patti LuPone has been gracing us all with video tours of her basement. Today she decided to embody the spirit of Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond!... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Tests Positive for COVID-19
Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell took to social media today to inform his fan base that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. ... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings 'New York' by St. Vincent
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to post a video of himself playing 'New York' by St. Vincent.... (read more)