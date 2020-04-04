Two New Emergency Relief Grants Created to Help Members of the Theater Community

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Two more emergency relief grants have been created to help members of the theater community amidst the current health crisis, including the NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund, and The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation, according to DC Metro.

The grants, which are listed below, are available by application for emergency support over the next two months.

NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund

Administered by the New York Community Trust, this fun requests proposals from small and midsize nonprofits based in New York City with annual operating budgets under $20 million.

To be eligible, organizations must have 501(c)(3) status and receive government funding from New York City or New York State. Grant awards will range from an estimated $10,000 to $250,000, and will cover a twelve-week period.

The funding is meant to cover personnel expenses, equipment to comply with public health measures, and new service offerings outside of normal operations. Donations are welcome; to contribute to the fund, click here.

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation

This foundation was created for playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists who have experienced the cancellation, closure, or indefinite postponement of their professional shows, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, and LORT (League of Resident Theatres) productions.

The foundation will offer up to 40 emergency grants of $2,500 each, with a submission deadline of April 14.

If more than 40 applicants respond, recipients will be chosen at random using a lottery. Each artist should apply online here, one time only, and must submit proof of the show's closure.

Read more on DC Metro.





