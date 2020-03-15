Two Collaborators of La Scala in Italy Die of COVID-19

Two collaborators of La Scala have died from coronavirus, according to Gramilano.

Luca Targetti, who was casting director for 13 years, died on March 12 at age 63. In addition, Vittorio Gregotti, the architect responsible for designing La Scala's temporary home, Teatro Arcimboldi, died this morning at 92.

Dominique Meyer, La Scala's new Intendant, said of Targetti, "He was a friend for more than 20 years. We saw each other regularly when we were on the juries of singing competitions and we always talked a great deal: Luca loved combining playfulness and seriousness. His passing is a great loss for the opera world, but today I and all at La Scala know the great sadness of the many who knew him and could call him a friend. Everyone at La Scala sends their thoughts and prayers to his loved ones."

Architect Stefano Boeri spoke about Gregotti's passing. He said, "In this dark period, one of the great masters of international architecture has left us. An essayist, critic, lecturer, columnist, but first and foremost an architect, he has helped write the history of our culture. He saw architecture as a viewpoint: about the whole world and the whole of life. What great sadness."

Read more on Gramilano.

La Scala is an opera house in Milan, Italy. The theatre was inaugurated on 3 August 1778 and was originally known as the Nuovo Regio Ducale Teatro alla Scala.

Most of Italy's greatest operatic artists, and many of the finest singers from around the world, have appeared at La Scala. The theatre is regarded as one of the leading opera and ballet theatres in the world and is home to the La Scala Theatre Chorus, La Scala Theatre Ballet and La Scala Theatre Orchestra. The theatre also has an associate school, known as the La Scala Theatre Academy (Italian: Accademia Teatro alla Scala), which offers professional training in music, dance, stage craft and stage management.





