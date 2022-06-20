Tune in Tonight: Norm Lewis and Joshua Henry Honored at Broadway Advocacy Coalition's BROADWAY VS

Inspired by the cultural phenomenon Verzuz, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition presents the second year of its beloved fundraising event BROADWAY VS tonight at 7:30pm!

Celebrating the legendary careers of Tony Award nominees Norm Lewis and Joshua Henry, BAC will honor the legacies of these Broadway stars while raising funds to support BAC's initiatives to support and empower artist activists.

Hosted by Broadway favorite Amber Iman, BROADWAY VS will be livestreamed from New World Stages on Monday, June 20th at 7:30PM ET.

Making space to uplift the vital impact of Black culture on Broadway, the evening will feature song selections from both artists' extensive careers on Broadway and beyond and include music from Once on This Island, Carousel, The Little Mermaid, and more as well as conversations between the two iconic Black Broadway stars.

This year's event will also coincide with Juneteenth and serve as a space for Black Broadway to celebrate not just these two men but the many Black men who have led the way for so many others.