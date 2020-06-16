Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Tune in Sunday to Watch Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky on THE SETH CONCERT SERIES
The Seth Concert Series is here to stay, bringing completely LIVE virtual performances to audiences at home around the world every Sunday. Joining beloved musical director SiriusXM star Seth Rudetsky this week is Jessie Mueller, Tony Award winning star of Waitress and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Fans won't want to miss this intimate, one-of-a-kind evening of behind-the-scenes stories and favorite songs from Jessie's incredible career!
DETAILS:
When: LIVE on Sunday, June 21st at 8 PM ET
Rebroadcast: Monday, June 22nd at 3 PM ET
Where: In your living room!
Tickets: $25 each at https://events.broadwayworld.com/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots Shares That Nick Cordero's CT Scan Results Are 'Not Pretty' But She Still Has Hope
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
Some Regional Theatres Continue Plans for Re-Opening Despite Increasing Cases
As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with pla... (read more)
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
Some Regional Theatres Continue Plans for Re-Opening Despite Increasing Cases
As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with pla... (read more)