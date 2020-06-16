Tune in Sunday to Watch Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky on THE SETH CONCERT SERIES

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Seth Concert Series is here to stay, bringing completely LIVE virtual performances to audiences at home around the world every Sunday. Joining beloved musical director SiriusXM star Seth Rudetsky this week is Jessie Mueller, Tony Award winning star of Waitress and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Fans won't want to miss this intimate, one-of-a-kind evening of behind-the-scenes stories and favorite songs from Jessie's incredible career!

DETAILS:

When: LIVE on Sunday, June 21st at 8 PM ET

Rebroadcast: Monday, June 22nd at 3 PM ET

Where: In your living room!

Tickets: $25 each at https://events.broadwayworld.com/

